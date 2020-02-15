Politics

Better Government Association wants to know how Lightfoot will improve upon Neighborhood Opportunity Fund

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago's Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity, and this week's focuses on one of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's programs.

Lightfoot has plans to revamp the underserved communities of the South and West sides of Chicago. It's called the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund.

The program began during former Mayor Rahm Emanuel's administration, but some communities never saw a dime.

David Kidwell from the Better Government Association joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about the details of the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund.

