Bill Daley officially announces run for mayor of Chicago

Bill Daley is the son of former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley and brother of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Bill Daley formally announced Monday that he plans to run for a job once held by his father and his brother.

Daley, 70, a former chief of staff for Barack Obama and U.S. Commerce Secretary under Bill Clinton, joins a very crowded field of candidates, but has name recognition that few if any of the other candidates have.

He said Monday morning that he also believes he has the experience to tackle Chicago's problems and lead the city forward.

Dealing with crime would be a top priority, Daley said.

RELATED: Who is running for mayor of Chicago?

If Rahm Emanuel was running for a third term, Daley said he would not be getting into the race out of respect for his long-time friend. He said Emanuel has done somethings right, but he refused to dissect the rights and wrongs of the past seven years.

Daley said he spoke to his brother Richard M. Daley, who advised him that if he wanted to run for mayor he should go for it. Their father, Richard J. Daley, was also a long-time mayor of Chicago.

And while he conceded his brother did leave the city in bad shape financially with the huge pension liabilities, he also said he did a lot of good for the city.
