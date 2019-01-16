POLITICS

Alderman Ed Burke corruption case continues to cloud Chicago mayors race

EMBED </>More Videos

Ed Burke is once again taking center stage in the Chicago mayor's race.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Ed Burke is once again taking center stage in the Chicago mayor's race.

The embattled alderman's corruption case put one of the front runners, Susana Mendoza, on the defensive yet again.
RELATED: Ed Burke, longtime Chicago alderman, charged with attempted extortion
Mendoza, who once called her Burke her political mentor, once again tried to distance herself from him Wednesday.

"Whatever actions Chairman Burke may or may not have done, those are reflections on his actions and his ethics, not on mine," Mendoza said.

During the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board forum, Mendoza likened her Burke connections to convicted former Governor Rod Blagojevich.

"As a state legislator I led the impeachment efforts against a governor that some point I believed in, and as it turned out he was a bad guy," she said.
RELATED: Toni Preckwinkle distances herself from mayoral campaign donation solicited by Ed Burke

Other candidates talked of reforms that the Burke corruption case has made into an issue in the mayor's race, including term limits.

"For every municipal office. Same thing with a smaller City Council. We do not need 50 alderman, we have to get rid of aldermanic privilege," said Bob Fioretti, candidate for mayor.
"I supported term limits when Pat Quinn pushed it for all elected officials," said Paul Vallas, candidate for mayor. "I support barring secondary incomes from being earned. I support, I support rotating of these committee chairs."

Political newcomer John Kozlar suggested a fresh face might be the best reform.

"Chicago can, in the next four years, elect one of four individuals that will elect the same machine style politics, or they can elect somebody new and fresh like myself, who's not tied to the past," he said.

Dorothy Brown found herself in the hot seat over her own unresolved federal investigation into alleged job selling in the County Clerk's Office.

"I made the decision to run for mayor because I refuse to let the individuals that went over there and falsely accused me to stop me, after I've even properly prepared to do this job, I refuse to roll over and play dead for them," Brown said.

Burke's case had been set for a preliminary hearing Friday, in which additional details of the case could have been revealed. But federal prosecutors have asked a judge to push the case back until May to allow 90 days for a grand jury to hear the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschicago mayor electioncorruptionextortionChicagoLoopNear North Side
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Kirsten Gillibrand: What to know about potential 2020 candidate
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to government shutdown
Karen Pence teaching art at school that bans gay students, parents
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
More Politics
Top Stories
City inspectors find violations at R. Kelly's West Loop studio
Clemson Tigers invited to Chicago for fine dining celebration
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
New rules aim to improve lead poisoning testing in Illinois
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light snow
Sambuca, Italy homes for sale for a dollar
Northbrook home destroyed by fire; 2 others damaged
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
Show More
YouTube revises policy and bans dangerous prank videos
Dog falls through ice, rescued from freezing water
Illinois parents to be sentenced in starvation death of 6-year-old boy
Karen Pence teaching art at school that bans gay students, parents
More News