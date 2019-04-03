Chicago City Council Election: Alderman Pat O'Connor unseated; Several races too close to call

Here is a look at some of the results for Chicago's aldermanic races.
6TH WARD
Longtime Alderman Roderick Sawyer will keep his seat representing Chicago's 6th Ward, which includes parts of the Chatham and Englewood neighborhoods.
Sawyer received more than 700 votes than accountant/entrepreneur Deborah Foster-Bonner.
The 6th Ward includes Englewood, Park Manor and Chatham neighborhoods.
Foster-Bonner's 26-year-old son was attacked Tuesday afternoon outside of a polling site on the South Side, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
Foster-Bonner's son was attacked at about 1:30 p.m. at the 10th precinct in the 6th Ward on West 72nd Street.
Sawyer's campaign condemned the attack, calling the attacker an "overzealous" campaign worker.
"This overzealous supporter was immediately asked to leave. This incident does not represent the values of our campaign and we never tolerate violence in any form," said Sawyer campaign spokesperson Joanna Klonsky.
A campaign spokesperson was immediately unclear if the man was a paid worker or volunteer.
5TH WARD
Longtime South Side Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th Ward) is trying to hold onto her seat. The 20-year incumbent is running against William Calloway, a community activist who was outspoken about the murder of Laquan McDonald by former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke.
With 98 percent of precincts reporting
The 5th Ward covers parts of Hyde Park, Jackson Park and South Shore.
25TH WARD
After embattled Ald. Danny Solis decided not to run for re-election, the 25th Ward has a new alderman for the first time in more than 20 years.
Byron Sigcho-Lopez defeated opponent Alex Acevedo. Sigcho-Lopez received 54 percent of the vote.
The ward includes Pilsen, Chinatown, University Village and parts of the West Loop neighborhoods.
Both candidates support getting rid of aldermanic privilege and support two-term limits for aldermen and the mayor in an effort to avoid corruption.
33RD WARD
A 40-year-old community activist is seeking to unseat Ald. Deb Mell.
Candidate Rossana Rodriguez will face Ald. Deb Mell, who was appointed in 2013 to fill a vacancy left by her father, Dick Mell, who retired after 40 years.
The 33rd Ward includes parts of the Albany Park, Avondale, Irving Park, Ravenswood Manor, North Park and North Center neighborhoods.
40TH WARD
With 100% of the votes counted, Andre Vasquez, 39, defeated Ald. Patrick O'Connor (40th Ward). Vasquez forced O'Connor into a tight runoff, no small feat given O'Connor's council clout.
O'Connor, a veteran alderman, is Mayor Rahm Emanuel's floor leader and the chairman of the powerful Finance Committee.
Vasquez won 54 percent of the vote to O'Connor's 46 percent.
Vasquez ran on a platform of government accessibility, transparency and accountability, something he said had been missing under O'Connor's rule.
46TH WARD
Incumbent James Cappleman has a very slim lead over Marianne Lalonde. Cappleman has 6,692 votes to Lalonde's 6,669 votes.
Both Cappleman and Lalonde say the outcome of their race hinges on mail-in ballots.
Below is a list of other aldermanic races and the candidates:
15th Ward: Raymond A Lopez and Rafael "Rafa" Yanez
16th Ward: Stephanie D. Coleman and Toni L. Foulkes
20th Ward: Jeanette B Taylor and Nicole J. Johnson
21st Ward; Howard B. Brookins, Jr. and Marvin McNeil
30th Ward: Ariel E. Reboyras and Jessica W. Gutierrez
31st Ward: Milagros "Milly" Santiago and Felix Cardona Jr.
39th Ward: Samantha "Sam" Nugent and Robert Murphy
43rd Ward: Michele Smith and Derek Lindblom
46th Ward: James Cappleman and Marianne Lalonde
47th Ward: Matt Martin and Michael A. Negron
