Chicago Election: Aldermanic runoff election results

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There could be new faces on Chicago's City Council Tuesday; 15 aldermanic seats are up for grabs.

Here is a look at some of Chicago's other aldermanic races up for grabs on Election Day.

Click here for live election results.

6TH WARD

An accountant/entrepreneur is challenging longtime Ald. Roderick T. Sawyer for his seat representing Chicago's 6th Ward.

Deborah Foster-Bonner forced Sawyer into a runoff by just 14 votes in the Feb. 26 primary election.

The 6th ward includes Englewood, Park Manor and Chatham neighborhoods.

Foster-Bonner's 26-year-old son was attacked Tuesday afternoon outside of a polling site on the South Side, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

Foster-Bonner's son was attacked at about 1:30 p.m. at the 10th precinct in the 6th Ward on West 72nd Street.

The son of Deborah Foster-Bonner, who is running for 6th Ward alderman, was attacked at the 10th precinct in the 6th Ward on West 72nd Street, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.



Sawyer's campaign condemned the attack, calling the attacker an "overzealous" campaign worker.

"This overzealous supporter was immediately asked to leave. This incident does not represent the values of our campaign and we never tolerate violence in any form," said Sawyer campaign spokesperson Joanna Klonsky.

A campaign spokesperson was immediately unclear if the man was a paid worker or volunteer.

Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Coverage of mayor's race, candidates and more

Foster-Bonner is an accountant/entrepreneur who forced Sawyer into a runoff by just 14 votes in the Feb. 26 primary election.

5TH WARD

Longtime South Side Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th Ward) is trying to hold onto her seat. The 20-year incumbent is running against William Calloway, a community activist who was outspoken about the murder of Laquan McDonald by former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

The 5th Ward covers parts of Hyde Park, Jackson Park and South Shore.

25TH WARD

The 25th Ward will have a new alderman for the first time in more than 20 years.

Residents in Pilsen, Chinatown, University Village and parts of the West Loop neighborhoods will pick a someone new after embattled Ald. Danny Solis decided not to run for re-election.

Byron Sigcho-Lopez faces candidate Alex Acevedo. Both candidates support getting rid of aldermanic privilege and support two-term limits for aldermen and the mayor in an effort to avoid corruption.

33RD WARD

A 40-year-old community activist is seeking to unseat Ald. Deb Mell.

Candidate Rossana Rodriguez will face Ald. Deb Mell, who was appointed in 2013 to fill a vacancy left by her father, Dick Mell, who retired after 40 years.

The 33rd ward includes parts of the Albany Park, Avondale, Irving Park, Ravenswood Manor, North Park and North Center neighborhoods.

40TH WARD

Andre Vasquez, 39, forced Ald. Patrick O'Connor (40th Ward) into a tight runoff, no small feat given O'Connor's council clout.

The veteran alderman is Mayor Rahm Emanuel's floor leader and the new chairman of the powerful Finance Committee.

Here is a list of other aldermanic races and the candidates

15th Ward: Raymond A Lopez and Rafael "Rafa" Yanez

16th Ward: Stephanie D. Coleman and Toni L. Foulkes

20th Ward: Jeanette B Taylor and Nicole J. Johnson

21st Ward; Howard B. Brookins, Jr. and Marvin McNeil

30th Ward: Ariel E. Reboyras and Jessica W. Gutierrez

31st Ward: Milagros "Milly" Santiago and Felix Cardona Jr.

39th Ward: Samantha "Sam" Nugent and Robert Murphy

43rd Ward: Michele Smith and Derek Lindblom

46th Ward: James Cappleman and Marianne Lalonde

47th Ward: Matt Martin and Michael A. Negron
