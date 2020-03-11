Chicago Election Board urges vote by mail, early voting amid COVID-19 outbreak for Illinois primary

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6003425" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Election Board officials were expected to speak on the upcoming Illinois primary Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With early voting underway and the Illinois primary next Tuesday, the Chicago Board of Elections spoke Wednesday about concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak."We're very serious when we say vote once and wash your hands early and often," Chicago Election Board Chairwoman Marisel A. Hernandez said.Hernandez urged residents not to wait until Election Day and vote early or vote by mail. She said the election board has stockpiled sanitizer and disinfectant wipes; they'll be available at early voting locations and polling places.The board is also working to relocate 25 Election Day polling sites. Some of them are in senior centers.Concerns about the COVID-19 virus may be having an impact on early voting in the 2020 Illinois primary. One week after Chicago election officials encouraged people to use vote by mail if they had health concerns, vote by mail has now hit near-record numbers."You sure you don't want no hand sanitizer?" an election official asked as someone came in to vote at the early voting super site at Lake and Clark.One week after early voting sites opened in all 50 wards, the number of people taking advantage of that opportunity was about the same as this point in 2016. But for those wishing to avoid the crowds and avoid using the new touch screen voting machines, vote by mail is reaching new heights of popularity this year, up nearly 250%."It's hard to read these numbers because we really don't have anything to compare 90,000 vote by mail applications for a primary, we're approaching record territory from the 2018 November election," said Jim Allen, spokesperson for the Chicago Election Board.The Chicago Board of Elections downplayed concerns about COVID-19 being a driving factor, attributing it more to people's familiarity with the process of voting by mail.Meanwhile most people out voting early were doing so out of convenience."I like the convenience," said Jeff Key, who came out to early vote over the lunch hour.But many people were using hand sanitizer after early voting."Well I'm scared, I don't know that's happening if we're going to be quarantined in the next couple of days, so I came in now so I can get my vote in before the 17th," said Jessica Murphy, early voter.