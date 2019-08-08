Chicago named a top contender to host G20 Summit in 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is a top contender to host the G20 Summit in 2021.Grassroots organizers announced Thursday they learned that the city is a "very likely host."The G20 is an annual summit of some of the world's most powerful countries with leaders from the EU, Australia, Austrailian, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom and of course the United States.The 2020 summit will be held in Saudi Arabia.