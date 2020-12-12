better government association

Chicago not enforcing recycling laws for big buildings, BGA finds

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has not been enforcing recycling laws for big buildings, according to a Better Government Association report.

Investigative reporter Madison Hopkins joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about what's going on.

She also did a 2019 investigation on the recycling regulations on Chicago's 77,000 big buildings

The Inspector General released a report finding that Chicago has made no attempt to enforce its rules requiring big buildings to recycle, according to the BGA.

The IG audit, and BGA investigation, looked at how the city has enforced a 2017 ordinance that all buildings with five units or more offer recycling services for tenants. While recycling has been required for decades, this rule upped fines for building owners who flouted the law and put in place new reporting requirements for trash and recycling haulers. Three years later, neither goal has been accomplished, according to the BGA.

RELATED: COVID-19 pandemic causes massive pile-up of single-use plastics, through restaurant takeout and PPE

"We found that the Department of Streets and Sanitation has only ever inspected a tiny percentage of the nearly 77,000 buildings this affects. What's more, city officials only handed out three citations and one fine under the ordinance because of a technical problem in their computer systems," Hopkins said. "As a result, no one has ever paid the increased fines that were promised as part of the 2017 rules and the city has no idea how many big buildings still go without recycling services."

In 2018, the BGA investigated Chicago's blue cart recycling program for small residential buildings and found the city has the lowest residential recycling rate out of any other major city in the country.

Read the full story at bettergov.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooprecyclingenvironmentgarbagebetter government associationgarbage disposal
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Navy Pier docs could become public record thanks to BGA legal win
Madigan does not appear to have votes to retain job: BGA
IDES already facing hurdles before IL COVID-19 pandemic: BGA
Amazon receiving far more tax breaks from communities of color: BGA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
IL reports 8,737 cases, 127 COVID-19 deaths
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
4 people killed in Cicero crash, officials say
Bellwood carjacking victim recalls running for her life
IN reports 7,542 new COVID-19 cases, 85 additional deaths
Holiday gifts that support local restaurants
Show More
Holiday dangers for your pets
Allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine likely to be rare: UNC doctor
Netflix 'Cheer' star faces new sex crime charges
Off-duty police officer involved in Albany Park shooting
Chicago Weather: Rainy Saturday, snow north
More TOP STORIES News