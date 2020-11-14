Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago Federation of Labor agreement averts city layoffs under 2021 budget

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7223850" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Chicago budget for 2021 includes a property tax increase and layoffs to deal with a $1.2 billion deficit, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's budget proposal.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas came early after an agreement was made to avert any layoffs for Chicago city workers.Lightfoot presented her 2021 budget last month. She said it would include a property tax increase and layoffs to address the city's more than $1 billion budget deficit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.It had included $106 million in personnel cuts through eliminating, vacant positions, layoffs and furloughs.A joint statement from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter was released Saturday afternoon.