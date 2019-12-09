Kim Foxx wins top spot on Democratic primary ballot in bid for re-election as Cook County State's Attorney

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is celebrating an important moment Monday in her bid for re-election.
Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough drew names in the March ballot position lottery.
RELATED: Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announces re-election campaign for 2020
Foxx won the coveted top position on the Democratic primary ballot.
Bill Conway will be the second name listed, followed by Donna More.
RELATED: Kim Foxx re-election bid: Jussie Smollett, trust will be issues, challengers say
Bob Fioretti won the lottery to be the last name on the ballot.
The top and bottom spots are often considered to be an advantage at the polls.
