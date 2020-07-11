Better Government Association weighs in on Gov. JB Pritzker donating $51.5M more for tax initiative

It’s official: the Fair Tax will be on the ballot in November 2020. Today’s vote is a giant leap forward for the middle class and those striving to get there.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 27, 2019
The money is in addition to the $5 million donation the governor made last December.
Illinois voters will decide if the graduated income tax plan becomes law on November 3.
Madison Hopkins from the Better Government Association disused Pritzker's move.
"The presidential election will be the marquee race on the ballot this November but in Illinois the most expensive and noisy campaign likely will center on the battle to overhaul the state income tax and require the rich to pay more every year," the Better Government Association recently wrote.
Hopkins said to expect political ads about the ballot measure to flood the airwaves before the November election.