Better Government Association weighs in on Gov. JB Pritzker donating $51.5M more for tax initiative

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker donated $51.5 million to a campaign for a graduated tax constitutional amendment.



The money is in addition to the $5 million donation the governor made last December.

Illinois voters will decide if the graduated income tax plan becomes law on November 3.

RELATED: Illinois graduated income tax plan will go to voters after Governor JB Pritzker's bill passes the State House

Madison Hopkins from the Better Government Association disused Pritzker's move.

RELATED: Weekend Watch: What's riding on Gov. Pritzker's graduated income tax plan?
Illinois voters will also be deciding on Gov. JB Pritzker's graduated income tax proposal this November.



"The presidential election will be the marquee race on the ballot this November but in Illinois the most expensive and noisy campaign likely will center on the battle to overhaul the state income tax and require the rich to pay more every year," the Better Government Association recently wrote.

Hopkins said to expect political ads about the ballot measure to flood the airwaves before the November election.
