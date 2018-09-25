POLITICS

'Hamilton' cast helps register voters in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Miguel Cervantes, who plays the title role of Alexander Hamilton, registered to vote in Illinois.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago cast of "Hamilton" stepped off the stage Tuesday to help register voters on Tuesday for National Voter Registration Day.

The midterm elections are just six weeks away on Nov. 6.

"Early voting and midterm elections never seem to be on people's radar and this year, it's not a choice. It's not an option. We have to do it," said cast member Amanda Clement.

The cast was trained to register people on the spot at the CIBC Theatre in the Loop.

"I follow 'Hamilton' on Twitter so I was like, 'That's perfect because I'm not registered in Chicago.' So I just stopped here on my lunch break," said Hannah Grace, who's from Arkansas and needed to register to vote.

Miguel Cervantes, who plays the title role of Alexander Hamilton, also registered to vote in Illinois.

"It's important for us to relay the message that we're giving every night to here in the real world to say this is how you can rise up and make your voices heard," Cervantes said.

To vote in Illinois, a person must be 17 years old on or before the date of the primary election, and turn 18 on or before the date of the general election.

EMBED More News Videos

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day



Registration can be done online, via mail or in-person.

In Cook County, voters can register online until Oct. 21. The first day of early voting is Oct. 22.

Voter registration drives sought to draw in young people, who comprise a large percentage of the electorate, but usually don't turn out to vote.

Kayle Crane, 20, did her part to change that on Tuesday.

"The younger generation should come out and register to vote because i feel like we do have a voice," Crane said.

Cook County Clerk David Orr popped in on the "Hamilton" voter registration drive after attending a voter event organized by the Illinois Coalition of Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

"We're in a struggle for democracy. An absolute struggle. And if you don't pay attention, you might lost the freedoms you so cherish," Orr said.

For more information, visit vote.gov.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldvote 2018votingChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Roger Agpawa sworn in as mayor of Markham after legal fight
Trump's UN speech draws laughter, head shakes
Ted Cruz, wife heckled at restaurant by Brett Kavanaugh protesters
Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
More Politics
Top Stories
Severe storms blow through, damage trees in Chicago area
Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years in sex assault case
Woman convicted of killing pregnant neighbor, cutting out baby lied about being pregnant
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense witness testimony continues
Roger Agpawa sworn in as mayor of Markham after legal fight
Driver killed in Bartlett 5-car crash
'Professional Cuddling' is real, and beneficial
2 OBGYNs save the day, help deliver baby orangutan
Show More
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
VIDEO: Florida man accused of throwing another man off bridge
Chinese citizen accused of allegedly spying on US engineers
'Making a Murderer' sequel set to premiere in October on Netflix
More News