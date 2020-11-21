better government association

IDES already facing hurdles before Illinois COVID-19 pandemic, BGA says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
The Illinois Department of Employment Security, now dealing with a global health crisis, was already facing hurdles before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, according to the watchdog group the Better Government Association.

Between March and August IDES paid a staggering $14 billion in unemployment benefits to an unprecedented two million people, according to the BGA.

John Chase with the BGA joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about their report.

He said prior to the pandemic, Illinois was known for quickly delivering unemployment benefits to residents. But in March the state started to struggle.

RELATED: IDES acting director responds to Illinois unemployment COVID-19 benefits delays, fraud criticism
EMBED More News Videos

The acting director of the Illinois' unemployment office answers questions about widespread complaints of delayed benefits, agonizing wait times and fraud.



Gov. JB Pritzker blamed staffing levels for the difficulties, but the BGA found there were staffing issues before the coronavirus because of the Rauner Administration's decisions, Chase said.

IDES has made some improvements since March, but problems still exist.

Visit bettergov.org for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisbetter government associationstate politicscoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemicunemploymentcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Amazon receiving far more tax breaks from communities of color: BGA
Better Government Association looks at future of early voting, mail-in ballots
Cook County criminal justice system explored in new BGA project
Independent panel would create fair IL Congressional districts: BGA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 11,891 new coronavirus cases, 127 deaths
6 hurt in Auburn Gresham shooting, CPD says
Gary officer will not face charges in Rashad Cunningham shooting death
My Pillow CEO helped pay for Kenosha suspect's bail, attorney says
US confirms 1 million more COVID cases in 6 days
Here are 3 safe ways to thaw a turkey for Thanksgiving
Police search for suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting
Show More
Chicago drive-thru holiday light shows
Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator: VIDEO
Pot advocates: Pritzker's reading of law costing state $135M
Best holiday beer, wine pairings for turkey, dessert, more
NOT REAL NEWS: False stories from this week
More TOP STORIES News