Illinois governor candidates making last-minute push on Election Day

It's Election Day in Illinois and of course the big race here is the governor's contest between incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner and Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker.Both candidates will be out and about making a last-minute push for votes. Governor Rauner and his wife are expected to go vote in Winnetka, while Pritzker is planning to meet commuters at the CTA Orange Line station at 49th Street and Western Avenue.Monday night, Governor Rauner held his final get out the vote rally at Benedictine University, where he was joined by the entire state-wide Republican ticket. His campaign message is painting the election as an opportunity to stand up against corruption and fight against more taxes."Now this is out time guys, we gotta do it," Rauner said. "Tomorrow's the day. Let's make sure to tell everybody to get out and vote. Call your friends, call your neighbors, walk your neighborhood, remind everybody to vote. If we get the turnout, we're going to win this."JB Pritzker, in the meantime, was also rallying supporters as he made a series of stops at airports. He said this election is about healthcare and more.He repeatedly called Rauner a failed governor, promising if he's elected he would get big things done for Illinois."If we want to make the statement that we need to make, that we're standing up for Illinois values, that we're going to lower the cost of healthcare, lower the cost of higher education, raise wages and create jobs," Pritzker said.One thing is clear, both sides are encouraging people to get out and vote Tuesday.