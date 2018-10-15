Is Chance the Rapper running for Chicago mayor?

CHICAGO (WLS) --The race for Chicago mayor may soon get a taste of celebrity.
On Monday, Chance the Rapper posted a cryptic tweet saying "I'm thinking maybe I should."
Im thinkin maybe I should— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 15, 2018
A few hours later, the rap star announced he's holding a news conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. regarding next year's mayoral election, prompting speculation that he might make a run.
City Hall pull up pic.twitter.com/RO31aO9bPI— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 15, 2018
The rap star has been openly critical about current mayor Rahm Emanuel. In 2017, some fans even created a website calling on Chance to run for mayor.