Election Day is less than four weeks away ad Thursday night the two leading candidates for Illinois governor will square off for the final time in Quincy where an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease at the veterans home killed more than a dozen veterans.The debate is their last head to head meeting, and Governor Bruce Rauner and JB Pritzker had their surrogates and attack ads out, trying to frame the debate around key issues that will likely mark the rest of this campaign.Pritzker's campaign launched a new ad featuring the son of one of the veterans who died from Legionnaire's disease. Rauner countered with an ad featuring one of the veterans still at the Quincy home.Rauner also faces backlash for comments from Tuesday's debate where he seemed to blame illegal immigrants for crime in Chicago."We stand together as communities of color, we stand together as united to fight against these divisive comments," said Mony Ruiz-Velasco, President Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee RightsThe governor tried to clarify his comments during a stop at a Chicago business Wednesday."Illegal, undocumented immigrants hold down wages and take jobs from Americans. And therefore can contribute to the unemployment which can contribute to violence. I never said and I do not believe that immigrants are somehow acting violently," Rauner said.But Democrats see the Quincy veterans' crisis as a key issue, and continued to press that hours before the debate."He failed the people down in Quincy, he delayed when telling them, he delayed in telling their families. Lives could have been saved," said State Sen. Tom Cullerton (D-23rd District).Rauner has said his administration acted quickly and followed all the advice of the experts.Republicans accused Democrats of politicizing the veterans' deaths."JB Pritzker can't talk about his tax plan and he can't talk about the tax fraud. So, I think a lot of the issues that democrats are raising at this late hour are just distractions on real issues that people care about," said Pat Brady, former Republican Party Chairman.