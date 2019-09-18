Mayor Lori Lightfoot to introduce Chicago marijuana sales ordinance at City Council meeting Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to introduce an ordinance Wednesday that would regulate where recreational marijuana can and cannot be sold in Chicago when it becomes legal in Illinois in 2020.The resolution will establish seven distinct zones across the city where marijuana can be sold. Importantly, the entire downtown area is excluded.The ordinance creates an exclusion zone in the city's Central Business District, defined as being bordered by Oak Street to the north, Lake Michigan to the East, Ida B. Wells Drive to the south and LaSalle Drive in River North and the Chicago River in the Loop to the west. Within that exclusion zone, no cannabis sales will be permitted.The city is proposing regulations defining distancing requirements, like prohibiting recreational marijuana businesses within 500 feet of a school or in an area zoned as residential.The mayor's office said their focus is to ensure that the impending legalization of marijuana is done in a safe manner and in a way that maximizes economic opportunity.To begin with, the new ordinance would cap the number of dispensaries to seven inside each of the districts. That number would double in May.Use of recreational marijuana is prohibited in all public places citywide, and by anyone under the age of 21, in accordance with state law.The six other cannabis zones established by the ordinance are:: city limits to the north, Lake Michigan to the east, Division Street to the south and Interstate 90/94 to the west.: Division Street to the north, Lake Michigan to the east, Interstate 55 to the south and Interstate 90/94 to the west.: Interstate 55 to the north, Lake Michigan to the east, 87th Street to the south and Interstate 90/94 to the west.: 87th Street to the north, Lake Michigan to the east and the city limits to the south and west.: Interstate 55 to the north, Interstate 90/94 to the east, 87th Street to the south and the city limits to the west.: Division Street to the north, Interstate 90/94 to the east, Interstate 55 to the south and the city limits to the west.: city limits to the north, Interstate 90/94 to the east, Division Street to the south and the city limits to the west.Existing licensed medical marijuana dispensaries will be permitted to sell recreational marijuana under the ordinance. Recreational marijuana sales and use will be legal for adults over 21 starting on January 1, 2020.The proposal still needs to be approved by City Council. Wednesday's meeting gets underway at 10 a.m.Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot will introduce an ordinance Wednesday establishing zoning rules for recreational marijuana sales in the city, including a ban on sales downtown.The mayor said the ordinance will establish seven "cannabis zones" citywide, encompassing the entire geography of the city, and will cap the number dispensaries initially to "ensure an equal distribution of dispensaries across the city.""This ordinance is the first of several regulatory measures to be undertaken by the City of Chicago establish the safe and responsible implementation of legalized cannabis next year," said Mayor Lightfoot.The city is proposing regulations defining distancing requirements, like prohibiting recreational marijuana businesses within 500 feet of a school or in an area zoned as residential.The ordinance also creates an exclusion zone in the city's Central Business District, defined as being bordered by Oak Street to the north, Lake Michigan to the East, Ida B. Wells Drive to the south and LaSalle Drive in River North and the Chicago River in the Loop to the west. Within that exclusion zone, no cannabis sales will be permitted.Existing licensed medical marijuana dispensaries will be permitted to sell recreational marijuana under the ordinance. Recreational marijuana sales and use will be legal for adults over 21 starting on January 1, 2020.Use of recreational marijuana is prohibited in all public places citywide, and by anyone under the age of 21, in accordance with state law.The six other cannabis zones established by the ordinance are:: city limits to the north, Lake Michigan to the east, Division Street to the south and Interstate 90/94 to the west.: Division Street to the north, Lake Michigan to the east, Interstate 55 to the south and Interstate 90/94 to the west.: Interstate 55 to the north, Lake Michigan to the east, 87th Street to the south and Interstate 90/94 to the west.: 87th Street to the north, Lake Michigan to the east and the city limits to the south and west.: Interstate 55 to the north, Interstate 90/94 to the east, 87th Street to the south and the city limits to the west.: Division Street to the north, Interstate 90/94 to the east, Interstate 55 to the south and the city limits to the west.: city limits to the north, Interstate 90/94 to the east, Division Street to the south and the city limits to the west.