Lori Lightfoot Inauguration: Chicago's first openly gay, African American woman officially sworn in as mayor

"Chicago's best days are still ahead." A message of congratulations from President @BarackObama to @LightfootForChi and the new @ChiCouncil members on their inauguration today: pic.twitter.com/x4bzde3rBt — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) May 20, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- History was made in Chicago Monday as Lori Lightfoot was officially sworn in as the city's next mayor.Lori Lightfoot became Chicago's first African-American female mayor and the city's first openly-gay mayor."We're a little bit closer as we celebrate that for the first time in the history of Chicago, women of color now hold all three city-wide elected offices," Mayor Lightfoot said during her inaugural address.Thousands of people gathered at Wintrust Arena in the South Loop. The event was free, but attendees to be registered on Lightfoot's website for a ticket.Lori Lightfoot's family flew in from all over the country for Monday's inauguration. It's not just family and friends there, but a host of dignitaries, including outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Senator Dick Durbin and Senator Tammy Duckworth were in attendance.In her inaugural address, Lightfoot said Chicago's problems will not be solved overnight or by one person."We must be in this together," Lightfoot said. "Our challenges can only be solved if we face them together. We cannot fail, we will not fail, we are Chicago."Lightfoot's voice broke as she thanked her mother, 90-year-old Ann Lightfoot, for the sacrifices she and her late father, made for their family. The new mayor thanked her mother for empowering her - teaching her that nothing could hold her back from achieving her dreams."There's one person you're about to meet who laid the foundation for everything that I am today. She's my role model, my champion. The woman on whose dreams and high expectations propelled me through life, my mother, Ann Lightfoot."My mother and my late father, Elijah, gave us the best they could, in the town that we grew up in, even when they had almost nothing left to give. As parents, they led by example. They instilled in me a clear set of values: loyalty to family, friends and community, and the importance of hard work, education and integrity."Mom, most importantly, you and dad told me that I could be anything that I wanted to be. That I could not be held back by my race, gender or family financial status. That I should hold my head up high and not let anyone else dictate my destiny or my future. That no goal was out of reach. That no victory was too unlikely to pursue."I feel my father's presence here today. My gratitude to you both has no limit. Just like when I was a little girl, I'm working hard to make you proud, to honor your sacrifice, to live by the values you instilled in me, to make sure that families like ours don't have to struggle like we did," Lightfoot said.The doors opened at 8 a.m. and Lightfoot was officially sworn in shortly after 11 a.m. An public open house is scheduled at City Hall from 2-4 p.m.Lori Lighfoot will officially took over as mayor of Chicago at noon.When Lightfoot inherits a new City Council, and she says it won't be business as usual."I am going to make good on the promises that we made during the course of the campaign about opening up city government and getting rid of all the vestiges of the machine," Lightfoot said in an interview as mayor-elect.David Zalig worked on Lightfoot's campaign, and wanted to be there to watch it all come full circle."I believe in areas such as crime and finance she is going to do really good she has the experience, police accountability board so it looks good in those areas, in all areas really she has some really good ideas," Zalig said.Lightfoot is standing by her policy of openness, transparency and change and residents are counting on that."I think she will do everything she can to do that. Of course, she is going to get opposition. I know that she is gonna get push back, but I think she is gonna get her way," said Valerie Burgest, who is attending the inauguration ceremony.Former President Barack Obama congratulated Lightfoot on becoming mayor in a video tweeted by his foundation.Lori Lightfoot takes over as Chicago's next mayor facing a host of challenges, and needing to follow through on her campaign promise of bringing change to city government."She's got a $700 million budget gap to fill, she has got contract negotiations with police, fire and the teachers union and summer is coming, she has to worry about street crime and violence and she doesn't have a lot of time to organize any of that," Washington said.One of her first acts as mayor will be signing an executive order to begin the process of curbing aldermanic prerogative, the practice that has given City Council members near autonomous power in their wards, and been ripe for abuse."Change is difficult for people and I recognize that, but I ran on change, people voted for change, and I'm going to deliver change, and part of that has to be making sure alderman have a voice, but not a veto," Lightfoot said in an interview before her inauguration. .A summer violence prevention plan is another priority, particularly with the Memorial Day Weekend just ahead. Lightfoot is promising to flood traditional trouble spots with police.She will then need to turn her attention to tackle the budget and pension crisis, which she says is worse than advertised, and will likely require painful cuts as well as increases in taxes or fees.Also on her agenda: dealing with the affordable housing shortage and coming up with a plan to deal with downtown congestion caused by ride share companies, which she says have contributed to Chicago no longer having a rush hour, but a rush day.Lightfoot's swearing in breaks the tradition of political veterans and family dynasties.The Ohio native came to Chicago in 1986 after being accepted on a full scholarship to the University of Chicago Law School.Lightfoot has never held a political office but has held many of note. Former Assistant United States Attorney, President of the Chicago Police Board and Chair of the Police Accountability Task Force.Now settled on the city's North Side with wife Amy Eshleman and 11-year-old daughter Vivian, the political newcomer has laid out grand plans to bring change to the city we call home.You can watch live coverage of Monday's historic inauguration beginning at 10 a.m. on ABC 7. You can also watch it live on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App.