Chicago Teachers Strike: CTU to protest at mayor's budget address CPS cancels classes Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago teacher strike continues for a seventh day Wednesday, with the Chicago Teachers Union expected to picket downtown while Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers her budget address.Teachers will gather at Willis Tower and then walk over to City Hall at about 9 a.m. ahead of Mayor Lightfoot's address. Teachers will then hold a mass protest at the Thompson Center at 11 a.m.A week into the strike there is still no agreement between CTU and CPS on critical issues, including a numerical cap on class size, length of their contract, pay, and health benefits.The union said Mayor Lori Lightfoot threw a brick into bargaining on Monday after she told them there is no more money to offer.A national spotlight on the teacher's fight former Vice-President Joe Biden called union leaders and on Tuesday, Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren made a trip to Chicago to show her support for teachers.Mayor Lightfoot calling on the union to continue to bargain, but call off the strike so kids can get back into the classroom."We have been making progress, not enough, not fast enough, but we felt like it was important to let the union and let the public know what's actually happening and the consequences for our young people and ask them in good faith to come back and continue bargaining in good faith, they've obviously rejected that," Mayor Lightfoot said.Teachers say they are ready to strike for as long as it takes to get their demands on class size and support staff put in writing."Look, we've done our fair share and then some," said CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates. "I do not want to hear fair share."Teachers are making plans to be on strike until at least Thursday, or perhaps longer. CTU President Jesse Sharkey in a tweet called on public school teachers and supporters across the country to wear red on Thursday to support the union.Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.