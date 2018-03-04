Newsviews: 3rd Congressional District candidates

CHICAGO (WLS) --It's a race that's getting national attention. Seven-term Congressman Dan Lipinski faces a primary challenge from former advertising executive Marie Newman.
They're fighting for the chance to represent Illinois' 3rd Congressional District which stretches from Chicago's southwest side to the southwest suburbs.
ABC7's Judy Hsu spoke with both Democratic candidates.
MARIE NEWMAN, PART 1
DAN LIPINSKI, PART 2
There is one Republican candidate running unopposed for the 3rd Congressional District. He is Arthur Jones, a man who denies that the Holocaust took place.