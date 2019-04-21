Newsviews: Affordable Housing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5262889" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 1 of Newsviews on affordable housing.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5262891" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 2 of Newsviews on affordable housing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's an issue that came up during the Chicago mayoral race and the debate over the Lincoln Yards project: the need for more affordable housing.A report from Housing Action Illinois found there are just 35 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 extremely low income households in Illinois.In Chicago alone, the demand for affordable rentals exceeded the supply by more than 119,000 units in 2016. That's according to the Institute for Housing Studies at DePaul.So what happens when people can't find housing that fits their budget? And for those who are looking to buy a home, what help is available to make that happen?Talking about that are two guests from Housing Action Illinois: Policy Director Bob Palmer and David Young, the Director of Capacity Building.