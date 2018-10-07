Newsviews: Candidates for Illinois' 4th Congressional District

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4433667" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jesus 'Chuy'Garcia currently serves as a Cook County Commissioner. He's been an Illinois State Senator and a Chicago alderman.

Mark Lorch is a financial analyst with Duff and Phelps. This is his first run for public office.

The race is on to replace retiring 4th District Congressman Luis Gutierrez. The district stretches from Chicago's northwest side into the western suburbs, including portions of Berwyn, Cicero and Riverside. It is one of the most heavily Latino districts in the country.This morning, we're talking with the two candidates, Republican Mark Lorch and Democrat Jesus " Chuy" Garcia.Garcia currently serves as a Cook County Commissioner. He's been an Illinois State Senator and a Chicago alderman. In 2015, he ran for Chicago mayor.Mark Lorch is a financial analyst with Duff and Phelps. Lorch says he's running to quote "fix the problems created by career politicians." This is his first run for public office.