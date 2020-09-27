Newsviews: Graduated Tax Amendment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6601966" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On Election Day, Illinois voters will be asked to vote on an amendment to the state's constitution.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- On Election Day, Illinois voters will be asked to vote on an amendment to the state's constitution.If approved, lawmakers could replace the state's flat-rate income tax with a graduated-rate structure.So instead of everyone paying the current 4.95%, people with higher incomes would pay a higher income tax rate.But there is wide disagreement about the impact such a change could have on taxpayers, businesses and the state's finances.ABC 7 Chicago spoke this week with Quentin Fulks, chairman and executive director of Vote Yes for Fairness, a group supporting the amendment, and Lissa Druss, a spokeswoman with the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment.