Newsviews: Recreational Marijuana

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5651076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> State Senator Toi Hutchinson stopped by ABC7 to answer questions about Illinois' recreational marijuana program.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois legalized recreational marijuana beginning January 1, 2020Right now, individual cities, towns and municipalities around Illinois are deciding if they'll allow sales.WATCH: Newsviews Part 1At the same time, the state is working to get the infrastructure in place for dispensaries to open and sales to begin on New Year's Day.Illinois State Senator Toi Hutchinson, the incoming cannabis regulation oversight officer, is coordinating all of this from south suburban Olympia Fields.WATCH: Newsviews Part 2She stopped by ABC7 to answer questions about the recreational marijuana program.All of these questions were submitted by our viewers through our Facebook page.