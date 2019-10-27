newsviews

Newsviews: Recreational Marijuana

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois legalized recreational marijuana beginning January 1, 2020

Right now, individual cities, towns and municipalities around Illinois are deciding if they'll allow sales.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
EMBED More News Videos

State Senator Toi Hutchinson stopped by ABC7 to answer questions about Illinois' recreational marijuana program.



At the same time, the state is working to get the infrastructure in place for dispensaries to open and sales to begin on New Year's Day.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide: Will your city or town sell marijuana?

Illinois State Senator Toi Hutchinson, the incoming cannabis regulation oversight officer, is coordinating all of this from south suburban Olympia Fields.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
EMBED More News Videos

State Senator Toi Hutchinson stopped by ABC7 to answer questions about Illinois' recreational marijuana program.



She stopped by ABC7 to answer questions about the recreational marijuana program.

All of these questions were submitted by our viewers through our Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswill countylake countykane countylasalle countymchenry countykankakee countydupage countycook countymarijuananewsviewsbusinessretail
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Bullying
Newsviews: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Newsviews: Suicide Prevention
Newsviews: Chicago's Real Estate Market
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
CTU: $38M stands between CPS agreement as strike enters 11th day
Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16
Driver hurt in crash after shots fired on Dan Ryan, SB lanes shut down at 31st
Family holds party in honor of fallen CPD officer
Memorial to be held for anniversary of Tree of Life synagogue shooting
Man charged with felony after hitting CPD officer while fleeing traffic stop
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, mostly sunny Sunday
Former president, first lady in Chicago for 3rd 'Obama Foundation Summit'
Police chief robbed in Chicago
Chicago Made: The Crawligator
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson to boycott Trump's speech at law enforcement conference
More TOP STORIES News