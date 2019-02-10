Newsviews: Toni Preckwinkle and Garry McCarthy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5130943" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Terrell Brown interviews mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy.

Newsviews is wrapping up its interviews with the candidates for Chicago mayor.Over the past several weeks, Newsviews has focused on the issues, asking each candidate how they would tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the city.This morning, Newsviews spoke with Garry McCarthy and Toni Preckwinkle.Toni Preckwinkle has been the Cook County Board president since 2010. Previously she was alderman of Chicago's 4th Ward. Preckwinkle started her career as a teacher here in the city.Garry McCarthy is the former Chicago police superintendent. He's worked in law enforcement for more than 35 years. Besides Chicago, he was director of the Newark, New Jersey, police department and was deputy commissioner for operations with the New York Police Department.