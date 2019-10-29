Trump in Chicago: President speaks at International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, thousand protest

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5653904" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

President Donald Trump visited Chicago on Monday to speak to the International Association of Police Chiefs at McCormick Place. Before President Trump took the stage, he spoke exclusively with ABC 7 Political Reporter Craig Wall. Wall asked the President about topics including violence, Chicago's status as a sanctuary city and the future of imprisoned former Illinois Governor, Rod Blagojevich. Watch the full interview here