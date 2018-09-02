POLITICS

Protesters plan to disrupt Labor Day traffic to, from O'Hare

Demonstrators plan to disrupt holiday traffic to and from O'Hare Monday.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Police are preparing for another anti-violence protest, this time scheduled for Labor Day.

Demonstrators said they plan to take over parts of the Kennedy Expressway and disrupt traffic to and from O'Hare International Airport Monday.

These demonstrators, led by Reverend Gregory Livingston, are part of the same group that shut down Lake Shore Drive on August 2.

The Kennedy protesters plan to meet at the Cumberland Avenue entrance ramp for a rally sometime between 11 a.m. and noon. They then plan to march along the Kennedy to the River Road entrance ramp.

Illinois State Police tell us they have a plan in place and are coordinating with Chicago and Park Ridge police. ISP said their goal is to make no arrests.

As in the Lake Shore Drive march, protestors are asking for the resignation of Mayor Rahm Emanuel, more economic investment in the South and West Sides, and awareness of Chicago's gun violence and segregation.

State police: Dan Ryan Expressway shutdown cost taxpayers $200,000
The state's response to the protest that shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway earlier this month cost taxpayers more than $200,000, the Illinois State Police revealed this week.
