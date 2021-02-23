USPS delays: Bronzeville building receives mail month and half late, South Shore residents still waiting

83rd and Ashland

77th and Cottage Grove

46th and Cottage Grove

3600-block of West 79th Street.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10350850" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The USPS named the 4 worst-performing Chicago post offices Thursday in a report showing 62,000 mail items were lost there over the last several months.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Charles A. Hayes post office In Chicago's South Shore neighborhood unexpectedly closed early Tuesday with a handwritten note on the door and angry customers in the front.Residents have been waiting weeks for mail and packages which also includes missing prescription medications."So what am I supposed to do, pay for it? Because I'm not going to get it because they don't deliver the packages," said Dorva Underwood." I think they basically dropped the ball, they are shirking their responsibility and no one seems to be holding them accountable," said Harriet Parker.Some residents of this Bronzeville building had planned to protest no mail for over a month but Tuesday, they said the finally received their mail.Larry Sykes said important paperwork was delayed."It's been a month and about two weeks we haven't received any mail," Sykes said.Stephanie Arnold got her mail but said the bills and legal documents are late and she is still missing other mail."I have mail from my mother I haven't received," said Arnold.A spokesperson for the Chicago Post Office said late Tuesday that all stations had reopened, however residents told ABC 7 Chicago the Hayes station remained closed at 3 p.m.'We apologize for the disruption in service at the Postal Stations serving the Bronzeville and South Shore neighborhoods. We have experienced staff shortages at those locations," said Timothy Norman, USPS Chicago.A report released last week revealed inadequacies within the post office. The USPS Inspector General report highlights the four worst-performing Chicago locations:The delayed mail, including letters and packages from those locations, total over 62,000 from last September through February.Congressman Bobby Rush has called for the postmaster to resign and for a management overhaul.Rush along with six other congressional colleagues in the Chigo region sent a letter USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy urging him to immediately address the persistent mail delivery and customer service issues."Far too many constituents across the Chicago region have gone days and sometimes weeks without mail. Our residents rely on postal mail to receive their medicine, bills, tax refunds, and essential documents but these delivery delays and customer service issues are causing them to lose faith in one of America's most trusted and respected institutions. Our seniors are falling behind on their prescriptions and essential services are being shut off because bills were not delivered on time - this is unacceptable," said Congresswoman Marie Newman, 3rd District.Read the