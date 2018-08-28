CONGRESSIONAL RACE

Speaker Paul Ryan campaigns for Democrat-targeted congressman

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hit the Chicagoland campaign trail Tuesday, headlining a Loop fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren, R-Illinois, of the state's 14th congressional district.

The speaker's visit comes as Hultgren faces a challenge from Democratic upstart Lauren Underwood, hoping to unseat the incumbent from the post he's held since 2011. She's proving to be a formidable opponent, having outraised Hultgren last quarter by nearly $150,00, according to federal filings. Democrats nationally are focused on this race, with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee designating IL-14 a "red to blue" district. On its website, the DCCC describes this as a program that "arms top-tier candidates with organizational and fundraising support to help them continue to run strong campaigns."

Despite this, and potential growing grassroots democratic interest in the district, Congressman Hultgren and Speaker Ryan expressed optimism for the November general election.

EMBED More News Videos

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hit the Chicagoland campaign trail Tuesday, headlining a Loop fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren, R-Illinois.



"Historically these are tough elections, election after presidential election...We're working it hard but I take every election very seriously and this one's no different than that," said Hultgren.

"We're really confident that when people sit down and look at the results that Randy Hultgren has achieved for them, they're going to vote for Randy Hultgren," said Ryan, adding, "he is a hard-working member of Congress, he's achieved phenomenal results for the people here in Illinois."

Brushing aside concerns that IL-14 is a vulnerable GOP district, Ryan touted Hultgren's work on Dodd-Frank reform, human trafficking legislation, and support of the controversial Republican tax cut Congress passed late last year.

EMBED More News Videos

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hit the Chicagoland campaign trail Tuesday, headlining a Loop fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren, R-Illinois, of Illinois's 14th congressional d



As ABC News reported, with the new tax plan, the "top individual rate" dropped to 37 percent and the corporate tax rate was cut 14 percent.

"Hultgren and Ryan moved to inflict further damage to this community by funding a corporate tax cut at the expense of many of our middle class families, all while exploding the federal deficit," said Lauren Underwood in part in an emailed statement from her campaign (she was unavailable for an on-camera or phone interview for this story).

Still, as Ryan pointed out, the plan included a doubling of the standard deduction for middle class tax payers.

"It's amazing the economic growth we're seeing because of the Tax Cuts and Jobs act. We want to make the middle class tax cuts permanent. That's something we're going to be doing in September," he said.

When asked about the new $10,000 state and local deduction limit, Hultgren suggested Illinois leaders may need to find a way to make cuts at home.

"We need Springfield to step up. We need legislative leaders there to do the right thing to start living within in our means here in Illinois so that we can be competitive with Wisconsin, Indiana, other great states around us," said Hultgren.

EMBED More News Videos

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hit the Chicagoland campaign trail Tuesday, headlining a Loop fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren, R-Illinois, of Illinois's 14th congressional d


During our brief conversation after the downtown event at the J.W. Marriott, I also asked the two congressmen about President Donald Trump's missteps following Sen. John McCain's death over the weekend, specifically the White House's raising of the American flag from half-staff and Trump's delayed official statement on the senator's passing.

"I'm glad the White House reversed course and did the appropriate thing like the Capitol had always done on keeping our flags at half-mast until the interment. I have not spoken with the president about any of this. But the point is this: John McCain was a hero, a friend of ours and... we think the appropriate thing is to honor this American treasure and that's exactly what we're doing," said Ryan.

EMBED More News Videos

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hit the Chicagoland campaign trail Tuesday, headlining a Loop fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren, R-Illinois, of the state's 14th congressional



I asked Hultgren how he will approach the issue with veteran voters in his district if they feel the president's actions have been disrespectful. He didn't address the president's actions, choosing to comment only on McCain's career, calling him "a hero willing to serve, willing to give everything for our country and continued to so that in his public service afterwards."

In her emailed statement, Underwood added broadly, "Our community deserves a leader who will serve as a check on Donald Trump and Paul Ryan's agenda: Randy Hultgren is not that leader. I'm running for Congress to be the champion our families deserve in Washington."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspaul ryanhouse of representativescongresscongressional raceChicagoKendall CountyDeKalb CountyDuPage CountyKane CountyLake CountyMcHenry CountyWill County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONGRESSIONAL RACE
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
Dan Lipinski narrowly holds onto Democratic nomination in 3rd Congressional District
Holocaust denier officially claims 3rd Dist. GOP nom on 7th try
Lipinski holds off Newman in 3rd District primary challenge
More congressional race
POLITICS
1968 Democratic National Convention 50 Years Later
Former Newsweek reporter recalls 1968 Democratic Convention riots
Councilwoman fights back against alleged 'slut shaming'
McCain funeral: Joe Biden, Warren Beatty to be pallbearers
More Politics
Top Stories
Glenview man, 20, missing after kayak capsizes in Lake Michigan
Storms, heavy rains Tuesday night and into Wednesday
Police seek man in attempted sex assault case on Near North Side
10th child dies following Little Village fire
Rauner signs bill legalizing medical marijuana as opioid alternative
Oreo rolling out 'Wasabi' and 'Hot Chicken Wing' cookies
South Shore train service resumes after accident
U.S. says terrorist bomb wizard who targeted Chicago is now dead
Show More
Obama in Chicago to attend foundation meeting, visit One Summer Chicago students
Chicago AccuWeather: Strong to severe storms, heavy rain persisting overnight
Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Midlothian
Willowbrook residents concerned about emission of carcinogenic gas from local company
Family of teen who died after Chicago police chase continues to dispute suicide ruling
More News