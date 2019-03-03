POLITICS

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will host a presidential campaign rally Sunday at 7 p.m. Sunday at Navy Pier in Chicago.

Sanders, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination, is visiting Chicago as part of a weekend of campaign kick-off events.
RELATED: Senator Bernie Sanders announces presidential bid

The rally is free and open to the public. Attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sanders, who is seeking the is a graduate of the University of Chicago, where he helped lead student protests against segregated housing and police brutality during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, according to a press release from his campaign.
RELATED: What to know about Bernie Sanders, Congress' longest-serving Independent

Bernie Sanders will be in Chicago Sunday night to kick off his presidential campaign for 2020.

Senator Bernie Sanders will kick off his campaign in Chicago on Sunday.

