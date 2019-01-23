POLITICS

WATCH LIVE: Full City Council meets for 1st time since Alderman Ed Burke charged

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The full City Council is meeting Wednesday for the first time in 2019 and it will also be the first meeting since longtime 14th Ward Alderman Ed Burke was charged with attempted extortion.

Alderman Burke is in attendance for the meeting. Authorities have accused Burke of trying to extort a company that owns a chain of fast-food restaurants in the Chicago area. That company was seeking permits for a remodeling job.

Burke has denied any wrongdoing and is seeking re-election. He has resigned as chairman of the Finance Committee.

RELATED: Ed Burke, longtime Chicago alderman, charged with attempted extortion

The meeting comes as a new report by the Chicago Sun Times says that Alderman Danny Solis secretly recorded conversations with Burke. The Sun Times says the recordings were designed to help federal investigators build their case against Burke.

RELATED: Feds request more time to indict legendary Chicago Alderman Ed Burke

One of the items on the agenda for the meeting is Mayor Rahm Emanuel's ethics reform package, which includes a jurisdictional move of workers' compensation to the city comptroller.
