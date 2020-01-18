better government association

Weekend Watch: Corruption and the inner workings of Chicago's 25th Ward

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As 25th Ward Ald. Daniel Solis was cooperating in a sweeping federal corruption probe before leaving office last year, a top staffer was building a new career as a bouncer, security guard and as a lobbyist at an Illinois utility company.

Alejandra Cancino from the Better Government Association joined ABC7 to discuss the inner workings of Chicago's 25th Ward and Mayor Lori Lightfood's promise to keep lawmakers in check.

For more articles from the BGA, visit https://www.bettergov.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbetter government associationcorruption
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Chicago's Environment Department
Weekend Watch: Lightfoot's 2020 budget approved by City Council
Weekend Watch: Environmental Protection Agency rollbacks
Weekend Watch: Springfield insider kept getting paid after retirement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Winter storm dumps several inches of snow on Chicago area
Girl, 17, killed in Englewood shooting ID'd: ME
2 brothers among 5 recovering after being shot at West Side barbershop
2nd man charged after 13 shot at Englewood memorial: police
Driver in McHenry Starbucks crash that injured 5 had medical emergency, police say
Court to review law requiring employer-provided health care to pay for birth control
Grandfather leaned out window before toddler fell to death
Show More
Women's March Chicago brings renewed purpose through 'gallery of issues'
Missing teen girl last seen going to go to school on South Side
Templeton Rye Whiskey stands the test of time 100 years after Prohibition
New US school lunch proposal could mean more pizza, less fruit
Source: DHS file on murder suspect reads like a 'horror show'
More TOP STORIES News