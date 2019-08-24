Weekend Watch: Property Tax Relief Task Force

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
There's a new task force that has until the end of the year to figure out ways to lower rising property taxes in Illinois.
The Better Government Association has one idea that would eliminate thousands of local governments to help lower the burden.
Marie Dillon with the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to discuss this issue and what the Illinois Property Tax Relief Task Force is doing.
