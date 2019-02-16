Weekend Watch: Shining a Spotlight on the Chicago race for Treasurer

Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
We are less than two weeks away from the Chicago Municipal election. While most of the attention has been on the race for Mayor, there are plenty of other positions up for grabs as well.
The Better Government Association joined ABC7 to talk about the race for Treasurer.
For the BGA's one-stop-shop for all things election, visit: https://chi.vote/
