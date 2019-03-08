chicago mayor election

Chicago Mayor Election 2019: Willie Wilson to endorse Lori Lightfoot

Here's a closer look at Chicago mayoral candidate former Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Lightfoot's campaign promises.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is expected to endorse Lori Lightfoot for mayor of Chicago.

Willie Wilson will officially make his announcement at 1:30 p.m. Sources told ABC7's Craig Wall that Wilson was planning on endorsing Lightfoot, which Lightfoot later confirmed while speaking at the City Club of Chicago.




"I am grateful that he is going to be formally announcing his endorsement and I look forward to working with him," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot and Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle were the top two finishers in the February 26 election and will be in the runoff election on April 2. Wilson finished fourth in the election, behind Lightfoot, Preckwinkle and Bill Daley.

Willie Wilson will announce his endorsement for mayor of Chicago Friday.



ABC 7 is hosting a forum in the mayoral runoff in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Chicago and Univision Chicago.

Here's a closer look at Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's campaign promises.



You can see it live on ABC7 on March 20 starting at 6 p.m. We'll also stream it on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App.
