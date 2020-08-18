Black-owned: Popcorn World

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week, we are featuring different businesses in the Chicago area, owned and operated by men and women of color.Tuesday, we're talking popcorn and the Youtube video that made the business "pop."Popcorn World in Gary has been around since 2016. But a recent review online has pushed business to a whole new level.LeBarron and Nina Burton, the husband wife team, are the owners of the Gary, Indiana storefront and there are now new plans to expand.They spoke about their plans with ABC7 Tuesday morning.