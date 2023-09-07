Porchlight Music Theatre hosting gala to support Chicago theater

Porchlight Music Theatre is hosting a gala at the Athenaeum Center in Lakeview to support Chicago theater.

Felicia P. Fields, who has wowed on Broadway, spoke on event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Porchlight Music Theatre is one of Chicago's most dynamic stage companies.

It's hosting a gala celebration Friday night, with a tribute to Ben Vereen.

Hometown performer Felicia P. Fields is one of the stars of the event, and said it's all about supporting the city's theater community.

Porchlight Music Theatre has been bringing the audience to its feet for nearly three decades. Song, dance and the treasures of classic and contemporary musicals have echoed on the Chicago stage.

Acclaimed actress Felicia Fields has wowed Broadway, but focused her career in her hometown. She's part of the gala.

"I can tell you it will be a lovely night, with great performances," Fields said.

Ben Vereen gets the icon tribute. He's delayed filming overseas and will take part on video.

"When I used to watch him dance, he was like a slithering viper snake. He did it with so much charisma," Fields said. "The thing about him also is he gives back; he gives lectures. I'm finding as I get older it's important to pave a way for another generation."

It's been a tough time for theaters in Chicago.

"People are apprehensive about how they spend their money, what they contribute to, but I implore them to invest in what we're doing because it's just as important as anything else," Fields said.

She said Chicago is home.

"I enjoy being home and where else can I get deep dish pizza? You know, you're looking at me now. There is no place like home, and that for me is Chi Town!" Fields said.

The Porchlight Icons Celebration is Friday night at the Athenaeum Center in Lakeview.