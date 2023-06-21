Man dies, teen girl rescued after struggling in Lake Michigan, Porter, Indiana police say

An 18-year-old man died Tuesday night, after he and a 14-year-old girl were pulled from Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana, police said.

PORTER, Ind. (WLS) -- An 18-year-old man died Tuesday night, after he and a 14-year-old girl were pulled from Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana, police said.

Emergency crews responded to Porter Beach about 6:50 p.m. after it was reported the two needed to be rescued while swimming, Porter police said.

A good Samaritan was able to pull the girl to shore, but the man could not be found for about 20 minutes, police said. When he was pulled out of the water, first responders performed life-saving measures.

The man was taken to Northwest Health, where he died, police said just after 9 p.m.

His identity was not immediately released.

The 14 year old was also taken to a nearby hospital, where she is reportedly, "doing fine," police said.

A spokesman for the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said a wind shift from the north created waves for the south prior to the incident.

Porter police and Indiana State Police Conservation Officers are investigating.