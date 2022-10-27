Gurnee Mills Portillo's robbery suspect arrested in Elgin, police say

Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect involved in a robbery at a Gurnee Mills Portillo's was arrested in Elgin Wednesday night, police said.

Elgin police said the suspect, Eric Gatlin, was seen in the 1000-block of Summit Street and when officers approached him, he drove away and crashed in the 1200-block of Coldspring Road.

After police set up a perimeter around the area, he was taken into custody.

On Monday, a Gurnee Mills Portillo's employee was robbed of his fanny pack, which contained an undisclosed amount of money, the manager said. Police later confirmed the victim said he was robbed at gunpoint.

The restaurant manager told ABC7 that employee was not hurt and was sent home immediately after it happened.

Police said Gatlin has active warrants out of Lake County