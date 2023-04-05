The iconic restaurant is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Portillo's stops by ABC7 Chicago for 'Portillo's Day' and 60th anniversary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A restaurant synonymous with Chicago is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

Wednesday marks 60 years since the first Portillo's opened in Villa Park. Since then, the brand has grown to 70 locations across 10 states.

Here in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an official decree declaring Wednesday, April 5, "Portillo's Day."

Michael Portillo, vice president of restaurant support, brought some Portillo's favorites to ABC7 Chicago.

The hot dogs, beef sandwiches, chopped salad and chocolate cake are part of what have what made the brand so famous.

According to Portillo, hot dogs, burgers and Italian beef sandwiches are bestselling items, sharing an equal portion of customer's love.

Portillo's is celebrating its 60th anniversary of by bringing back the original Portillo's hotdog stand, the Dog House, for a tour around the Chicago area. Customers can stop by for merchandise and a taste of the original items sold at the Dog House, including tamales, hot dogs and fries.

Dog House schedule:

April 6 - 520 W. Taylor St.

April 13 - Oak Lawn (4020 W. 95th St.)

April 20 - Bolingbrook (134 E. Boughton Road)

April 27 - Downers Grove (1500 Butterfield Road)

May 4 - Naperville (1992 W. Jefferson Ave.)

May 11 - Glendale Heights (235 North Ave.)

May 18 - Elgin (1020 S. Randall Road)

May 25 - Crystal Lake (855 Cog Circle)

June 1 - Rockford (6090 State St.)

June 8 - Villa Park (635 1/2 North Ave.)