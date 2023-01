Portillo's drive-thru restaurants to go cashless starting Monday

Drive-thru locations for Chicago-based Portillo's will go cashless starting on Monday, the company said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday is the last day customers can pay for food at Portillo's drive-thru locations with cash.

Starting Monday, all Portillo's drive-thru restaurants will go cashless.

The company said the change is being done for worker's safety, since several drive-thru workers have been robbed or threatened while on the job.

Portillo's said the change is expected to shorten drive-through times for customers.