Possible motive in Lisle cigar lounge murder-suicide that killed Trooper Greg Reives found in apartment search: police

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Investigators have uncovered a possible motive behind a deadly Friday shooting at a cigar shop in suburban Lisle that wounded three Illinois State Troopers, one fatally, and left the shooter dead.
Police found the words, "I hate you...hope you die!" scrawled on the wall of the Hyde Park condominium belonging to the shooter, 51-year-old Lisa V. McMullan, Lisle police said Monday afternoon.
The statement mentioned the name of one of the victims, retired State Trooper Greg Rieves, 51, and another man who was unharmed and not at the humidor during the shooting, police said.
Lisle police said the message on the wall "may point to a personal motivation" but investigators are still searching for a "clear motive."
Rieves was shot and killed Friday night at Humidor, a cigar lounge in the 1600-block of Ogden Avenue in Lisle.
Police said Rieves and two other state troopers were watching television together in the lounge when McMullan pulled out a gun and shot Rieves in the back of the head. Police said McMullan, who had no criminal history and a valid FOID card, then fired several rounds at two other troopers before turning the gun on herself.
His family is grieving as they try to understand why he was killed.
"He was a great guy," said Steven Johnson, relative. "He just met the wrong person."
A man who was inside of Humidor Friday night said he heard McMullan talking and laughing just minutes before shots were fired.
"I heard her laughing, she has a very distinct loud laugh," he said. "We did not hear any arguing or any yelling, anything like that before the first loud shot."
McMullan was a frequent customer at Humidor. Friends said she had previously been in a relationship with Rieves, but his family members said they had not met her before.
"I never met her, but I think it was fatal attraction, you know," Johnson said.
Outside of the Humidor Lounge, a memorial honors the fallen trooper, who served for more than 20 years.
"He was a wonderful person, a great person," Johnson said.
Lisle police, who have still not clarified the relationship between McMullan and Rieves, said they are still interviewing witnesses.
The Humidor Lounge was open for business Monday.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Possible motive in Lisle cigar lounge murder-suicide that killed Trooper Greg Reives found in apartment search: police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News