15-year-old boy charged after 13-year-old boy found shot to death in Joliet: police

A Joliet shooting killed a 13-year-old boy on Desplaines Street Monday afternoon, police said. It was not clear what led up to him being shot.

A Joliet shooting killed a 13-year-old boy on Desplaines Street Monday afternoon, police said. It was not clear what led up to him being shot.

A Joliet shooting killed a 13-year-old boy on Desplaines Street Monday afternoon, police said. It was not clear what led up to him being shot.

A Joliet shooting killed a 13-year-old boy on Desplaines Street Monday afternoon, police said. It was not clear what led up to him being shot.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Joliet earlier this week, police said Wednesday.

The 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon in the incident, police said.

Police said he knew the 13-year-old, and they had an ongoing personal dispute.

The 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Joliet for aggravated battery, mob action and disorderly conduct connected to a May 6 incident, and the other charges were added after some investigation.

He is being held at the River Valley Justice Center.

The 13-year-old boy was found shot to death Monday afternoon in Joliet, police said.

Officers responded to the 300-block of Desplaines Street just before 4:45 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy in a back alley, police said.

Police said the 15-year-old shot him twice.

The Will County Coroner's Office responded, and pronounced the boy dead on the scene.

SEE ALSO: 7 shot in drive-by shooting near St. Sabina Church on South Side, Chicago police say

The boy was not immediately identified.

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans released a statement that said:

"This heartbreaking loss has deeply affected our city, and our hearts are with the family and friends of the young victim. There are no words that can ease the pain of losing a child, but I want the victim's loved ones to know that they have the full support of the Joliet Police Department during this incredibly painful time.

"I am so thankful for every officer and detective who gave so much of themselves to this investigation. Since the moment this tragedy unfolded, many of our detectives have worked around the clock, driven by determination, compassion, and a commitment to justice. Their tireless efforts led to this arrest, and I could not be prouder of their work.

"Thank you to the Will County State's Attorney Office for their vital assistance in charging this case. While we recognize that nothing can undo this tragedy, we hope that this arrest brings some measure of comfort to the grieving family and begins to provide a path forward toward healing. We will continue to walk that path with you."

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.