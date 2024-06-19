How pit crews are preparing for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race returns for its second year on July 6 and 7 in downtown.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race returns for its second year on July 6 and 7 in downtown.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race returns for its second year on July 6 and 7 in downtown.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race returns for its second year on July 6 and 7 in downtown.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the city prepares to host the NASCAR Chicago Street Race for the second time, pit crews have wasted no time to get into shape.

Their job is to change tires and fuel up race cars in minutes and even seconds.

Trackhouse Racing was part of the 2023 winning team.

Kenyatta Houston, Jonathan Willard and Brendan Foley joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about how they got involved.

They said it's important to be in shape because they handle heavy equipment. Tires can weigh about 50 pounds and a large gas can weighs about 100 pounds.

2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race guide: Start time, where to watch, how to get here, tickets and more

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race returns for its second year on July 6 and 7 in downtown.

The NASCAR race is happening on July 6 and 7 in Grant Park.

FESTIVALS: 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend schedule, live concerts and festival information

General admission starts at $269 dollars.

The Chainsmokers, Keith Urban and Buddy Guy are the headlines for the festival.

STREET CLOSURES: Chicago NASCAR race course route map, street closures, parking restrictions