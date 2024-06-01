3 historic railcars with Chicago roots make short stop at Pullman Metra Station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The historic Pullman neighborhood is celebrating a special homecoming of sorts.

"Pullman is just a microcosm of American history," said Teri Gage, Superintendent of the Pullman National Historical Park.

Three never-before-seen railcars dating back to the 1930s and 1950s are making a short stop at the 111th Street/Pullman Metra station for the third annual Pullman Railroad Days.

The ornate lavish and luxurious railcars are pieces of living history with Chicago roots.

"First of all, they were built right here where you're standing," said Robert Montgomery, the executive director of the Historic Pullman Foundation. "The name Pullman means luxury. He was prided on building luxury rail cars that were basically the envy of the world."

Tours of visitors had the chance to feel and sit inside the rail cars.

"Just seeing the inside of the cars, what they looked like back in the day," expressed Chicago resident Denise Smith. "It's good to come visit to see the history behind everything."

And these Pullman rail cars had quite the journey getting here said Julie King, the executive director of the American Association of Private Railroad Car Owners.

"These particular cars are based out of Jessie, Maryland, one's based out of St. Louis, another came from Albany. All of our owners have done so at their own expense," said King.

For Pullman native Alfonso Quiroz, a man who worked and manufactured Pullman rail cars, this is a moment that takes him back in time.

"The thrill of working, building these cars and then I would turn around and see the cars on the rails going down from city to city all through the United States," said Quiroz. "I'm glad to see it come back. It's long overdue."