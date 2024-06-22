2 Chicago men charged with murdering Cicero liquor store employee during robbery: police

Portrillo Liquors store employee Sebastian Rodriguez was killed in a Cicero shooting Tuesday, authorities said. Three people are in custody.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Two Chicago men have been charged with murdering a Cicero liquor store employee during a robbery that happened earlier this week, police said.

Police said 35-year-old Anthony J. Johnson Jr. and 31-year-old Randell Brown are facing first-degree murder charges in the Tuesday shooting of 23-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting victim at Potrillo Liquors, located at 2126 South Cicero Avenue, just before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. There, officers found Rodriguez, who has suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

Authorities said Rodriguez had been shot after confronting two men who were allegedly trying to steal a bottle of liquor. Rodriguez was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Police said investigators identified Johnson and Brown as the offenders after an investigation.

Members of the Special Operations Division took Johnson into custody after a brief pursuit at 95th and Halsted streets in Chicago. Officers took Brown into custody without incident at a Chicago home.

