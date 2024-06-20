3 in custody after Cicero liquor store employee shot, killed during robbery, authorities say

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people of interest are in custody after a man was shot to death while working at a west suburban liquor store on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old victim was killed after he confronted two men who were allegedly trying to steal a bottle of liquor, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Portrillo Liquors, 2126 S. Cicero Ave. One of the suspects fired a single gunshot at the victim during the robbery, a spokesperson for Cicero told ABC7.

He never had issues with nobody. The sad part is he was just 23 years old... we're in a world where there's no humanity anymore. Norma Barito, victim's co-worker

The victim has been identified as Sebastian Rodriguez, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

There is no current threat to the public, according to a spokesperson.

No information about the suspects was provided. Charged are pending.

