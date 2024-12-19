Chicago Board of Ed to consider plan to keep Acero charter schools open

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another item on hand for Friday's special Chicago Board of Education meeting is a vote on a plan that would keep seven Acero charter schools slated for closure open through next year.

The proposed plan also calls for five of the seven schools to become CPS schools, fully run by the Chicago School District starting in the 2026-27 school year.

In October, the Acero Network announced plans to close those seven schools based on budgeting shortfalls.

The closures would affect about 2,000 mostly Latino students and more than 250 staff members.

The schools are:

-Casas Elementary School

-Cisneros Elementary School

-Fuentes Elementary School

-Paz Elementary School

-Santiago Elementary School

-Tamayo Elementary School

-Cruz K-12 School

