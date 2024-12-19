24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago Board of Ed to consider plan to keep Acero charter schools open

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, December 19, 2024 12:51PM
School board to consider plan to keep Acero schools open
The Chicago Board of Education is expected to consider a plan that would keep seven Acero charter schools slated for closure open through next year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another item on hand for Friday's special Chicago Board of Education meeting is a vote on a plan that would keep seven Acero charter schools slated for closure open through next year.

The proposed plan also calls for five of the seven schools to become CPS schools, fully run by the Chicago School District starting in the 2026-27 school year.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

In October, the Acero Network announced plans to close those seven schools based on budgeting shortfalls.

SEE ALSO: Chicago school board to vote on future of CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, sources say

The closures would affect about 2,000 mostly Latino students and more than 250 staff members.

The schools are:
-Casas Elementary School
-Cisneros Elementary School
-Fuentes Elementary School
-Paz Elementary School
-Santiago Elementary School
-Tamayo Elementary School
-Cruz K-12 School

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW