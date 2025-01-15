City Council to take up CPD misconduct settlements, speed limit at 1st meeting of year

The Chicago City Council will meet for the first time this year and is expected to take up lowering the speed limit and CPD misconduct settlements.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council will meet for the first time this year and the agenda is packed.

One of the highlights of Wednesday's meeting is whether council formally approves almost $40 million in settlements.

The three biggest cases are tied to former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara, ex-CPD Sergeant Ronald Watts and former commander Jon Burge.

The largest involves former Detective Guevara. It's a $17.6 dollar settlement in the case of Thomas Sierra.

He served more than 20 years in prison for a 1995 murder. Prosecutors dropped the charges in 2018 after a judge ruled Guevara lied on the witness stand.

Other multi million dollar settlements to be discussed Wednesday are for Mark Maxson, Ben Baker and Clarissa Glenn and the estate of Lakisel Thomas. All of those cases involve police misconduct.

More items on Wednesday's agenda also include efforts to reduce the city speed limit.

Wednesday's City Council meeting begins at 10 a.m.

