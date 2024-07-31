Baby boy shot in Little Village recovering in ICU, family sets up GoFundMe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-month-old baby is recovering after being shot in Little Village, according to his family.

The baby boy was shot in the chest on Saturday around 4 p.m. near 26th and Whipple. He was in the car with his family.

Jeremiah, as identified by his family, underwent surgery on Sunday. His mother said the surgery went well and he is stable, however he is not out of the danger zone.

In an effort to financially help the family, the Little Village Community Council is sharing a GoFundMe account.

Jeremiah's mother released the following statement:

"We are deeply distressed by the recent incident involving our three-month-old baby, Jeremiah, who was critically injured in a tragic act of Chicago violence. Our baby is currently receiving intensive care in the ICU, and we are holding on to hope and praying for a full recovery.

Our family is profoundly grateful for the medical team's expertise and the outpouring of support from friends, family, and the community. We ask for continued prayers and respect for our privacy as we navigate this extremely challenging time."